Manchester United starlet Maximilian Oyedele makes international decision clear



Manchester United starlet Maximilian Oyedele insists he will not change his international allegiance, having been called up for the Poland Under 19s.

The versatile youngster has been called up to compete in the second qualifying round of the European U-19 Championship in Rączna this month.

Poland will play Israel (March 22), Latvia (March 25), and Serbia (March 28) as they look to make it to the finals in the summer.

Oyedele, who is legible for both England and Nigeria, is keen to repay the faith that the Polish FA has placed in him.

“The Polish federation was the first to express interest in me, invited me to a training camp, to a national team match,” he told Polish outlet Super Express.

“And I wanted to try my hand at the international arena. I’ve only had a few meetings behind me, but I’m happy with the decision I made.”

Oyedele has played for the Poland U-19 national team seven times over the last year but would still be able to change allegiance prior to earning a senior cap.

But that is unlikely to happen, with the player explaining his connection to the country through his grandmother.

“For a long time, as a child, I visited Poland every year, at my grandmother’s in Zielona Góra. I like being with her very much, I feel good there. And thanks to that I speak a little Polish because it’s the only way I can talk to my grandma.

Oyedele also expressed his desire to see more of Poland, something that being regularly involved in the international setup will surely help with.

“In recent years, however, I have had much less time to come to Poland. It’s a pity because I would like to finally see a bit more places in it.”

As for his time at club level, Oyedele secured a loan move to Altrincham in January. He has made six appearances – usually in defensive midfield – and scored two goals.

Oyedele has also played at right back and in central defence and the 18-year-old is relishing his first taste of senior football.

“It’s an opportunity to get as many minutes as possible in senior football and to show people that I can play – that’s mine for this loan period.

“I think that playing regularly at this level will give me more benefits than playing with my peers in youth competitions. I intend to work hard every day at Altrincham and make the most of this period.

“The goal is clear for now: to play football professionally. And the dream? Win the Champions League someday.”

