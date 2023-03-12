Manchester United target Gabri Veiga set to have £35m release clause doubled



Manchester United target Gabri Veiga is set to have his £35m release clause doubled by Celta Vigo.

This comes amidst heavy Premier League interest in the player from the likes of United and Newcastle United.

The Magpies are admirers of the La Liga star and envision him as the perfect fit for the brand of football Eddie Howe wants to play.

The Mirror reports, “The 20-year-old’s contract with the La Liga outfit runs until 2026 but talks between his agent, Pini Zahavi, and the club over an extension which contains a bigger buyout clause have taken place.

“Currently, that clause stands at around £35million but Celta want to double it.

“Zahavi is understood to be in contact with several Premier League clubs about the player, with United having watched him four times since January and Newcastle scouts keeping tabs on him last week.”

Bundesliga clubs have also made enquiries about Veiga’s availability.

As per the outlet, Celta Vigo are adamant that there have been no bids lodged for the 20-year-old.

The Spanish club are however aware of the incredible interest in the central midfielder.

Veiga has played 24 games in Spain’s top flight and registered eight goals. He has started in 17 of these games and has come on as a substitute on seven occasions.

Four of his goals have been scored at home, with as many coming during away trips.

He has also notched three assists.

It’s easy to see why United are keen on securing Veiga’s services. The Red Devils must be careful not to be beaten to his services by their Premier League rivals.

