Match report: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United



Manchester United Women have lost 1-0 to Chelsea away in the WSL.

Kerr was playing well for the hosts, forcing a save from Earps in the opening ten minutes, albeit it was comfortable.

Moments later and Earps was called into action again. Kerr was one on one with Blundell close behind, but Earps denied the Chelsea forward.

Earps couldn’t keep her out for long though. She looked offside but Kerr put Chelsea ahead in the 23rd minute.

United tried to respond with a shot from Alessia Russo but her powerful effort was a comfortable save for the keeper.

United felt like they should have had a penalty but the ref waved it away.

A free kick for Zelem presented an opportunity but Turner’s diving header was off target.

Although United we’re growing into the game, half-time came too soon and in the second half Chelsea regained a foothold.

Kerr had a chance again but fortunately her shot was wide.

United had their chances but Chelsea were more organised and Russo’s shot was block.

At the other end, United were sloppy and how Kerr didn’t double Chelsea’s lead is a mystery.

Another free kick for Zelem could have been an opportunity for the Reds but it wasn’t powerful enough to trouble the keeper.

Kerr had another chance in the dying stages of the game but Le Tissier did enough to put her off.

It was a big blow for United’s title hopes and damaged their quest for Champions League but if they put it behind them they still have every chance of qualifying.

Team: Earps, Zelem, Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Ladd, Galton, Toone, Galton, Russo

