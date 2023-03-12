Match report: Manchester United 0-0 Southampton



United have been held by Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League today.

It was a feisty game from the start with both Antony and Casemiro committing early fouls.

The first chance came for Southampton within the opening ten minutes but Che Adams’ right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked well.

Martinez found himself in the book early on too for a bad challenge. The Reds looked frustrated.

Kyle Walker-Peters had a brilliant chance to take the lead for the visitors but his shot, which was searching for the bottom corner, was well saved.

The first chance for United to attack came as Fernandes found Rashford, but his shot was saved in the centre of goal.

Around the half hour mark Weghorst had a header saved in the centre of goal.

Just as United were making inroads in this game, Casemiro, who was initially shown a yellow card, was given his marching orders as VAR upgraded it to a red.

Though it derailed the game plan initially, Varane had a chance from six yards out but it was saved and he could have done better from that position.

In the second half, James Ward-Prowse rattled the woodwork with a shot from outside the box, Southampton looked the most threatening at that point.

De Gea was forced into a save as Walcott took a shot after a lovely through ball from Armel Bella-Kotchap.

There were nerves around Old Trafford as the Reds’ defenders were kept busy having to block what seemed like shot after shot.

United did have their chances but they were fleeting and they couldn’t make them count.

Fernandes right-footed shot from outside the area was saved well.

It was the end of a frustrating afternoon all round for Reds fans. Southampton fans celebrated the point.



Team: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez (Maguire), Shaw, Casemiro, Antony (Pellistri), Sancho (Garnacho), Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst (McTominay).