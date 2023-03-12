Player ratings: Man United 0-0 Southampton

Manchester United drew with Southampton 0-0 in the Premier League today. Here are our ratings.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 7 – Great save from point blank range to deny Walcott in the first half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6.5 – Solid first half. Made a clearance off the line in the early minutes of the second half to keep the Saints at bay. Played a poor pass moments later which almost caught United out at the back but Walcott fluffed his lines. Mixed day at the office for AWB.

Rafael Varane 7 – Made a big block from Sulemana in the first half. Looked destined to open the scoring from a freekick out wide but was denied by Bazunu. Commanding overall.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – Superb once again at the back. His passing is a joy to watch.

Luke Shaw 7 – Stellar performance from the English full-back. Ventured forward to good effect.

Casemiro 2.5 – Another red card for the Brazilian International as his disciplinary woes continue. Has to do better.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Responsible for most of United’s attacking threat in the first-half. Hit the post in the second half.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Deployed in an unfamiliar no. 10 role and the Englishman looked bright before the sending off. Faded later as time wore on.

Marcus Rashford 5.5 – Not at his best today.

Wout Weghorst 5 – His work rate was admirable once more. Replaced by McTominay after the sending off.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay 8 – Came on after Casemiro’s red card and marked the occasion with an excellent display in the heart of the United midfield.

Facundo Pellistri 6.5 – Showed some good touches.

Alejandro Garnacho 6 – Picked up a knock.

Harry Maguire 6 – Came on at the death.

Fred 6 – Came on at the death.