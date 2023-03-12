Scott McTominay will need to replicate strong second-half showing going forward



Manchester United, who went down to 10 men in the first-half, played out an entertaining goalless draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Casemiro was the recipient of yet another dubious straight red which Antony Taylor showed after consultation with VAR.

A second straight red means he will miss four domestic matches but will be available for Europa League second leg against Real Betis.

End-to-end contest

Despite this, the Red Devils had the chances to seal the contest but eventually none of them went in.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes came closest for the hosts when his shot from outside the box was tipped on to the inside of the post by Bazunu.

Moments later, the Saints also hit the post through Kyle Walker-Peters while James Ward-Prowse also struck the crossbar from a free-kick.

The second-half was almost like a game of head tennis with each team taking turns to go on the attack. It was terrific to watch as a neutral but agonising for both managers.

Manager Erik ten Hag will have a lot to ponder about after the result especially now that Casemiro has been ruled out for a minimum of four games.

Special mention for this Scott Mctominay performance. I want to register my admiration for the fight. For 10 men to still be in it, he has played a big part. Tough to do this when you're playing often let alone be lacking game time like he has this season. — A D 🛑🔰 (@UtdDefence) March 12, 2023

The Dutchman will be pleased with the display put in by Scott McTominay who came on at the stroke of half-time. The Scot has been heavily criticised and eventually lost his place to the Brazilian.

But with Marcel Sabitzer missing two games in a row, it could be the United academy graduate’s time to show what he is capable of in the next few weeks.

McTominay’s chance to shine

McTominay was tenacious in the tackle as he hardly allowed any Southampton player to run past him while he also frequently intercepted Saints attacks to win the ball back.

He tried to go up to support the attack when required while a couple of switches of play were deservedly applauded by the home crowd.

He had an iffy moment wherein he almost scored an own goal but Aaron Wan-Bissaka saved his blushes. It must be remembered that he recently recovered from injury and has not played as much but showed a lot of heart.

United fans might have to get ready to see the duo of McTominay and Fred in Seville unless Sabitzer is passed fit. It could be the time for both players to redeem themselves.

