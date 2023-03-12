Three things we learned as 10-man Manchester United play out a 0-0 stalemate against Southampton



Manchester United hosted Southampton at Old Trafford as the Red Devils looked to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Erik ten hag made a few personnel changes from the Real Betis game, with the manager emphasizing the need for fresh legs before the game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka started ahead of Diogo Dalot. Jadon Sancho received the nod in midfield in place of Fred.

Bruno was pegged a little further back as he formed the midfield pivot with Casemiro. Wout Weghorst led the line with Marcus Rashford and Antony on either side of him.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Southampton.

Shocking first-half refereeing performance

To say that Anthony Taylor was shocking in his refereeing in the opening 45 minutes would be an understatement.

The Red Devils were by far the better side in the opening 45 minutes but refereeing lapses and blunders at crucial moments saw the two sides head into the break level.

Casemiro was red-carded during the first half, where a simple yellow card would have sufficed.

Initially, Taylor gave the Brazilian a yellow card before he went to review the decision and rescinded the yellow card before dishing out a red.

Casemiro got the ball before his studs slightly connected with the Southampton star. A tearful Casemiro could not be consoled as he left the pitch.

The consequence of the 31-year-old’s red card is that he will be suspended for the Red Devils’ next four domestic games.

With United on the attack, a Southampton player clearly handled the ball inside his own box but United were not given a penalty.

VAR intervention on Casemiro made more questionable by no action on Bella-Kotchap handball. He clearly obstructed Rashford’s cross with his arm. Should have been a penalty.#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 12, 2023

Even worse is that the incident was not checked by VAR.

Bruno Fernandes was also fouled inside the box by Kyle walker-Peters. The English defender got none of the ball as he simply took out Fernandes.

Antony Taylor simply waved play on and ensured that United were content with a corner.

United fans could be forgiven for feeling aggrieved about the referee’s first-half showing.

Extremely costly Casemiro decision

As mentioned, Casemiro’s sending-off means that he will be suspended for United’s next four domestic games.

He will not be available against Fulham in the FA Cup and in Premier League clashes against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

When Casemiro received a three-game ban against Crystal Palace, it was evident just how much the Red Devils missed his services and the defensive solidity he offers.

The same is likely to be the case unless United appeal and emerge successful in their efforts.

In the first instance, Ten Hag revealed that United did not appeal the Crystal Palace red card because there was little chance of the on-field verdict being overturned.

It will be interesting to see whether United appeal this time and if so, whether they will be triumphant.

There is a strong case that Taylor got it wrong and Casemiro should not have been given his marching orders.

Incredible defensively resolute second-half display

With United a man down, they produced a defensive masterclass in the second half to earn a vital point.

Southampton hit the post and came up with a few inspired moments of attacking brilliance.

United’s defenders however stood firm and kept the Saints from finding the back of the bet.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were immense, as was Scott McTominay in the middle of the park for the 20-time English champions.

Even United’s attackers executed their defensive responsibilities well and made valuable contributions.

David de Gea responded appropriately when required to swing into action. The Spaniard produced one or two heroic saves to help his side get something from the game.

