Cadbury and Manchester United issue joint statement announcing partnership extension



Manchester United and Cadbury, part of the Mondelēz International brand, have jointly announced an extension of the partnership between the two organizations.

In a communication posted on the club’s official website, it has been relayed that Mondelēz International brands will continue working with the Red Devils to deliver generosity-focused community initiatives.

The continued partnership, as per the statement, seeks to bring new opportunities through increased engagement with United’s global fanbase.

“Generosity”, they say, will be at the heart of the relationship between Mondelēz International and the Red Devils.

United CEO of Alliances and Partnerships Victoria Timpson said, “We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Mondelēz International and the opportunity to build on what we have achieved with our partnership so far.”

“Both Cadbury and Manchester United take pride in supporting local communities. Cadbury recognises the ability football has in uniting fans for a common cause and we look forward to once again utilising the partnership to amplify important community campaigns.”

Nick Rogers, Sponsorship Lead, Northern Europe and Mondelēz International reiterated, “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with the legendary Manchester United. We’ll bring even more exciting products and experiences to our consumers while continuing to make the game more inclusive for all fans.”

“At Cadbury, we’re dedicated to supporting families and fans, and, as we approach our 200th birthday, our shared ‘glass and a half’ ethos with Manchester United has never been more important.”

Rogers added, “In the last three years, we’ve supported over 700 businesses and 200,000 fans nationwide, donating millions of pounds worth of sponsorship assets. And we’re only just getting started!”

The announcement is unlikely to go down well within certain quarters of the fanbase.

Supporters have been known to boycott Cadbury products as part of concerted efforts to put pressure on the Glazers to cut ties with United.

There is little doubt that this fresh commercial move will be met by renewed calls to double down on boycotting and avoiding Cadbury products.

