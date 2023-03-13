Details of Frenkie de Jong’s secret chat with Manchester United legend revealed



Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for midfielder Frenkie de Jong after the Blaugrana’s narrow 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

De Jong started the game in a midfield trio also featuring Gavi and Sergio Busquets.

Speaking after the game, Xavi remarked that the Manchester United target is the best in the world at what he does.

“He has been at an extraordinary level for months. He gives us a lot. He breaks lines of pressure, he drives forward, and he is one of the best midfielders in the world. He’s spectacular.”

Xavi’s comments amidst a recent report which relayed that Erik ten Hag is keen on a second round of attempts to sign De Jong.

Ten Hag was keen to plot a reunion with De Jong last summer but this did not materialize.

An unwillingness by the player to join as well as an unresolved issue over his deferred wages meant that a transfer to Old Trafford could not get over the line.

De Jong spoke to the media a few days ago and remarked that he wants to stay at Camp Nou for many years, in what was undoubtedly a big blow for United.

Dwight Yorke explained that he had held a conversation with De Jong last summer when he was managing Australian side Macarthur FC for a friendly clash against the Spanish giants.

“I actually spoke to Frenkie de Jong when we played against him in the A-League All-Stars game in Australia.

“I have a little bit of insight, he wanted to see what Barcelona would become under the new guidance of Xavi and see how that panned out before he decided if he wanted to join Manchester United.”

“But there is a Dutch connection with Erik ten Hag, De Jong would be a great pick because he’s an excellent player.”

As per Yorke, De Jong would be the perfect midfield partner for Casemiro.

De Jong would give the team much-needed stability in the middle of the park.

