Erik ten Hag hoping Alejandro Garnacho injury is “not too bad”

Manchester United faced Southampton on Sunday in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag opted to take off Alejandro Garnacho as a precaution after a nasty tackle from Kyle Walker-Peters.

The story so far

According to The Athletic’s Mark Critchley, Ten Hag hopes that the injury sustained by the young winger is “not too bad” (via The Athletic).

The 18-year-old starlet was captured exiting Old Trafford on crutches and with his right foot enclosed in a protective boot.

The photo was taken following the Red Devils draw with The Saints on Sunday.

Alejandro Garnacho leaving Old Trafford on crutches and in a protective boot. pic.twitter.com/pO30PVMrqX — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) March 12, 2023

Garnacho is scheduled to be assessed this Monday.

17 minutes against The Saints

Garnacho was on the pitch for a relatively short spell, coming off the bench to replace Jadon Sancho after 73 minutes.

The young winger went down writhing in pain after a challenge from the Southampton right-back.

He received medical treatment and bravely attempted to play on but was taken off for Fred in the 90th minute.

After the game, boss Ten Hag said:

“He was limping a little bit after the bad tackle.

“In the end, they brought on another striker, a big and tall one, and I didn’t want to take a risk. We were already down to 10 and with one player who is maybe 90%.

“That’s why I took him off, but I think it’s not too bad.”

The next time United take to the pitch will be against Real Betis. The second leg encounter takes place on Thursday night.

