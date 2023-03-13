Ex-referee Dermot Gallagher gives his verdict on Casemiro sending off



Former referee Dermot Gallagher has backed Anthony Taylor’s decision to give Manchester United midfielder Casemiro his marching orders in the 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

Casemiro was judged to have put in a high challenge on Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Taylor initially gave the Brazilian a yellow card but was advised by Andre Marriner to have a look on the off-pitch monitor.

Taylor revised his decision and elevated Casemiro’s punishment to a red card.

A devastated Casemiro was inconsolable as he left the pitch in tears.

According to Gallagher who appeared on Sky Sports, Taylor had no choice but to send off the United number 18.

“I think definitely. He lunges in, skims the top of the ball and catches his opponent hard on his shin.”

“I think he’s lost control of his body. He’s reaching for the ball, he’s mistimed it. The result is a bad tackle. I don’t think he did win the ball. He got a touch on the top of the ball.”

🗣️ “I think he’s lost control of his body. The result is bad, I think it’s a bad tackle. I don’t think he won the ball.” Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says Casemiro was CORRECTLY sent off against Southampton. 🟥 pic.twitter.com/F5P2ij8UQl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 13, 2023

Gallagher’s sentiments were echoed by Arsenal legend Martin Keown who said on Talksport that Casemiro produced a rash challenge.

Keown even absurdly went on to advise the five-time Champions League how to go about executing a clean tackle.

Gallagher was also put to task on some of the other controversial decisions during the game.

Bruno Fernandes was brought down inside the box but a penalty was not awarded. Later on, United players thought Armel Bella-Kotchap handled the ball with his hands inside his own box.

The incident was not even subjected to a VAR check as Taylor simply urged the players to carry on with the game.

As per Gallagher, the Fernandes one was not a penalty and it was the right call to give the Red Devils a corner.

Gallagher added on Bella-Kotchap, “One of the strangest incidents I’ve seen. It strikes his chest first of all. I just can’t see a penalty being given.”



