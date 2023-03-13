Harry Kane “among the main options under consideration” at Manchester United this summer

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at Old Trafford, as a fatal cocktail of Casemiro’s recklessness and match referee Anthony Taylor’s incompetence ensured it was a wretched day at the office for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Wout Weghorst was on the team sheet once again for the Red Devils, but was hooked minutes before half-time for Scott McTominay, with United reduced to 10 men after Casemiro’s sending off.

The big Dutchman was signed on a temporary deal in January from Burnley, after an agreement was found with Besiktas to terminate his on-going loan spell in Turkey.

He has been a constant feature in the United line-up ever since, and despite having a positive influence on the side with his excellent pressing numbers, Weghorst has found the net just twice in 16 outings for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial’s injury woes have also continued.

The Frenchman has looked in fine nick whenever he has been on the pitch for United, but constant injury troubles has meant he has been forced to sit out for large portions of the season.

The 27-year-old has made just 14 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Despite such great numbers, the last time Martial played the full 90 minutes for United was back in January of 2021.

With United facing a multitude of such issues up front, a number of names have been floated around as possible targets for the No. 9 spot come summer.

Transfer guru David Ornstein has an update on one such name on the list in his new piece for the Athletic, which sheds light on Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane’s immediate future.

According to Ornstein, the 29-year-old is right at the top of Erik ten Hag’s list for the summer but as of now Spurs are continuing to hold firm.

The England captain is nearing the final 12 months of his deal and a number of clubs including Bavarian giants Bayern Munich are also tracking the developments going on at North London in earnest.

Tottenham are reported to have started deliberating with Kane’s representatives over a new contract for their newly crowned record goalscorer, but the negotiations are at a preliminary stage at the moment.

Over the years, Kane has been a constant source of goals, a forward who can link up play brilliantly and a leader in the dressing room to boot.

Robin van Persie was also approaching thirty years of age, and at the peak of his powers and the skipper of a side from North London when Sir Alex decided to splash the cash on the wily Dutch forward.

What happened thereafter has gone down in United folklore.

If the Red Devils can get the deal for Harry Kane over the line, it may well be the best signing they have made in attack since that fateful one for RVP an entire decade ago.

