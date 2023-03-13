Manchester United could struggle to sell Harry Maguire this summer



Manchester United might be unable to sell captain Harry Maguire this summer due to his wages.

It is said that the defender is on an extremely high salary, which could mean it will be very hard for him to find a new home.

Maguire is currently earning around £200,000 a week, which would be out of reach for a number of clubs chasing his signature.

Sport Witness reported last week that West Ham held an interest in signing Maguire this summer.

However, the outlet are now claiming that United fear they won’t be able to sell him due to his ‘insane’ wages, as a source is reported to have described them.

It is a familiar story at United, as former executive vice chairman Ed Woodward oversaw a lot of unnecessarily expensive and long contracts, making it difficult to move players on. Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and David de Gea are others in a similar situation.

Maguire joined the club from Leicester City in 2019 and was shortly made captain six months later after the departure of Ashley Young.

Since then, it has been a challenging time for the 30-year-old, who failed to win a trophy until this season.

Many fans did not approve of the sudden promotion to captain and have equally disliked his performances on the pitch.

This season, he has been used as a squad option following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. The captain has only made 10 starts in 21 appearances across the season and has failed to be reinstated into the starting eleven.

It looks likely that the end is near for Maguire’s Man United career, and as he is approaching 30 he may be keen to move elsewhere to secure regular minutes. But in order to do so, he may need to take a drastic cut in salary.

The club could undergo a major overhaul this summer as they look to bring in some money to the club in order to purchase new players.

Financial Fair Play isn’t on the club’s side at the moment so it will be important to sell a number of the fringe players, with the England man being a prime candidate as things stand.