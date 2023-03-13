Manchester United decide not to appeal Casemiro red card with player set for four-game ban



Manchester United have decided not to appeal Casemiro’s red card, which the player picked up on Sunday during a 0-0 draw against Southampton.

A foul on Carlos Alcaraz in the 32nd minute saw Anthony Taylor give the Brazilian a yellow card.

However, the VAR official, Andre Marriner, advised Taylor to go have a second look on the off-pitch monitor.

The result was that Taylor revised his decision and gave the United man his marching orders.

Casemiro will miss United’s next four games – an FA Cup tie against Fulham and Premier League clashes against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

According to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils have decided not to appeal the decision despite Erik ten Hag openly expressing his fury after the game.

“Manchester [sic] have decided not to appeal against Casemiro’s red card in Sunday’s goalless draw with Southampton at Old Trafford.”

“United felt there wasn’t a high enough probability of overturning the decision, and the Brazil midfielder will now serve a four-match domestic ban.”

“Casemiro received an extra match on top of the automatic three-game ban because it was his second red card of the season, having been sent off against Crystal Palace in February.”

Ten Hag lamented the referees’ inconsistent decision-making after the game.

The United boss pointed out how Casemiro had never seen a red card in over 500 appearances before coming to United but was now on the end of two dubious and debatable decisions.

Ten Hag insisted that the nature of the Premier League means that physicality and heavy contact should be allowed. Ten Hag also said that Casemiro was disappointed by the verdict. United must now find ways of winning in the 31-year-old’s absence.



