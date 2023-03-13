Manchester United have contacted Marcus Thuram’s entourage as Inter Milan, Juventus eye free move



Despite a nightmare first-half which saw Manchester United go down to ten men, the Red Devils battled hard to secure a point against bottom of the table Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After Casemiro‘s dubious dismissal, United got two penalty appeals waved off but still created enough chances to win the game but could not make it count in the end.

Red-hot Marcus Rashford could not add to his 26 goals and that has always been a problem for the 20-time English league champions this season.

Striker required ahead of next season

No other player has reached double figures in terms of goals and Erik ten Hag is aware of the need to rectify this massive problem ahead of next season.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen and Juventus hit-man Dusan Vlahovic have all been mentioned as possible targets.

*Thuram Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United have already made contact with the camp of Marcus Thuram, as CalcioMercato said. The forward's contract at Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/vulWKQuqvj — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) March 13, 2023

But after going overboard with their transfer budget last summer, there have been reports which have stated that the Reds might not have that huge a kitty next summer.

One name that could potentially be a remedy in that case is Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram. He is set to become a free agent after the club announced that they would be letting him leave at the end of the season.

Gladbach Sporting Director Roland Virkus had said, “We have decided to let go of Marcus Thuram. There are even bigger clubs where Marcus could go, we have to accept it.”

Thuram is a man in-demand

The Frenchman has 14 goals and four assists in 25 games across all competitions while also impressing for the 2018 World Cup champions in Qatar, where he grabbed two assists.

According to Calciomercato, Serie A side Inter Milan are in the front row as they look to part ways with the faltering Romelu Lukaku. Juventus and Bayern Munich are also credited with having interest.

The report mentioned that the Italian clubs could benefit from the “Growth Decree” which basically means lower tax rates, while the main competition is set to arrive via the Premier League.

The report mentioned that United “have already had some contact with the entourage of the player” while the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham are also eyeing the situation with interest.

A free move for Thuram makes sense for the Red Devils if they are unable to get one of their top targets and could allow the club to strengthen in midfield and at the back. But they will need to act fast to get the deal over the line.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.