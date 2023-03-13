Manchester United plotting ambitious loan moves for Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga



Manchester United are open to letting Facundo Pellistri go out on loan next season.

Anthony Elanga is another who United have earmarked for a temporary move elsewhere come the end of the season.

The Manchester Evening News mentions, “Manchester United are planning to let winger Facundo Pellistri head out on loan next season.

“United are reluctant to sell Pellistri less than three years into his Old Trafford career and any loan move would likely determine whether he has a long-term future at the club.”

“United have also penciled in a loan move for Anthony Elanga next term amid his lack of playing time. Elanga, 20, has started seven times under manager Erik ten Hag and all but one of those starts came before the season was paused for the World Cup on November 13.”

Pellistri has made six appearances from the bench this season.

Whenever on the pitch, the Uruguayan has had an impact, with many fans clamoring for the 21-year-old to be given more first-team opportunities.

Pellistri joined United in 2020 from Penarol in a £9m transfer switch.

The winger had to wait for more than two years to make his senior debut for the Red Devils.

Pellistri spent time on loan at Alaves, but his stay there was not productive.

The young star was a regular fixture for Uruguay during the World Cup in Qatar. He started in two of his country’s three group games during the tournament.

A few days ago, Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Pellistri and lamented at how awful he felt for not using him more.

Ten Hag also said that Pellistri is an incredible trainer and has a high ceiling.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.