Manchester United set to battle Paris St Germain for Lautaro Martinez’s signature



Manchester United have earmarked Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez as a striker target in the summer.

According to Tuttosport via FCInterNews, Paris St Germain also have Martinez on their radar.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have both made Inter striker Lautaro Martinez a target for the summer transfer window,” the outlet claims.

“The Nerazzurri would nevertheless be uninterested in selling the Argentine regardless of the offers that come in.”

“There has never been any shortage of interest in Martinez’s signature from big clubs around Europe, and that is set to continue to be the case this summer.”

Inter’s reservations are drawn from the high number of departures expected in attack.

The futures of Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko, and Joaquin Correa are all uncertain.

Club chiefs at the Italian club regard the Argentine as a reliable presence and so would be reluctant to sanction a sale.

Alongside Martinez, it has been widely reported that Erik ten Hag has other names on his wishlist.

These names include Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Dusan Vlahovic.

Kane is probably still Ten Hag’s primary target. The Peoples Person reported today that United are reluctant to be dragged into a battle of attrition with Daniel Levy over Kane’s signature, hence the exploration of other targets.

In 23 Serie A games this season, Martinez has scored 14 goals.

In 2046 minutes of action, the goalscorer has also notched three assists.

The 25-year-old would be a great signing for United as he would fit into Ten Hag’s plans. While he may not be the first name on most supporters’ lips, he is a goal threat.



