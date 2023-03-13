Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho set to miss Argentina debut



Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho will miss Argentina’s upcoming games during the upcoming international break after he picked up an injury during his club’s game on Sunday.

Garnacho came on as a substitute on Sunday as United were held to a goalless draw by Southampton at Old Trafford.

The youngster however had to be taken off after a nasty tackle left him in obvious pain.

United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed after the game that Garnacho was brought off as a precautionary measure. The manager also said that he did not think Garnacho’s injury was too serious.

The 18-year-old was pictured leaving Old Trafford on crutches and with a protective boot on his foot.

TNT Sports Argentina reporter Gaston Edul reported that bosses within the national team were keen for Garnacho to train with Lionel Messi and integrate with the other players.

The final decision as per Edul rested with United.

“Garnacho’s entourage believes that his injury is not serious,” Edul said.

“Argentina NT coaching staff wants Garnacho to be with the team and if he’s able, to play with Messi in order to settle with the team better.”

“It depends on the decision of Manchester United.”

(🌕) Garnacho’s entourage believes that his injury is not serious. Argentina NT coaching staff wants Garnacho to be with the team and if he’s able, to play with Messi in order to settle with the team better. It depends on the decision of Manchester United. @gastonedul 🚨🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/D9ap1iLbsS — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) March 13, 2023

It now seems like Garnacho will not be sporting the Argentina badge during the international break.

Edul relays that following studies performed on the young star, his injury is more serious than initially thought.

As a result, Garnacho will not be available for selection to Lionel Scaloni.

Undoubtedly, this is a big blow to the United forward and for United. The question for the club and United fans is how many games will he miss at this crucial point of the season?

(🌕) JUST IN: Alejandro Garnacho underwent studies and the injury is more serious than expected. He will miss the games with Argentina National Team. @gastonedul 🚨🚑 pic.twitter.com/bSjo9BocpI — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) March 13, 2023

Despite the setback, what is certain is that Garnacho will get opportunities within the Albiceleste setup to establish his status. Lisandro Martinez himself alluded to this when he said that the winger has a bright future and that Spain should forget about Garnacho possibly switching allegiances to them.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.