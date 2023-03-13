Manchester United’s “obstinate” and “difficult” obstacle to signing Harry Kane



Manchester United are very likely to face difficulties and encounter resistance from Tottenham Hotspur boss Daniel Levy in their attempts to sign Harry Kane.

It was reported that Kane is Erik ten Hag’s number one striker target as the Dutchman steps up efforts to sign a world-class goalscorer.

However, according to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, the Red Devils first have to get over an “obstinate” and “difficult” barrier in Levy.

“Sources have told ESPN that the prospect of dealing with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in order to negotiate a deal for the England captain has left United focusing on alternative options including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.”

“One source has told ESPN that United will not risk a prolonged pursuit of Kane engineered by Levy to run all the way until the final hours of the summer transfer window.”

The source told ESPN, “United can’t afford to start the season without a new striker and having dealt with Levy in the past, they don’t want to go through that nightmare all over again for Kane with so much at stake, so they might not even get involved.”

Ogden details how Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill vowed never to deal with Levy again after the protracted Dimitar Berbatov transfer debacle in 2008.

This is a pact both Fergie and Gill committed to until they retired.

Levy was adamant that Berbatov would not leave White Hart Lane for anything less than a figure which started with a three. United ended up paying £30.75m for the Bulgarian.

Ogden opines that things could be made easier for United if Kane publicly forces a move.

The 20-time English champions are however not depending on this to happen, hence have lined up alternative transfer pursuits.

Bayern Munich also have Kane on their radar. If Kane however moves to the Bundesliga, he will have to forfeit his quest to break Alan Shearer’s 260-goal Premier League record.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.