Marcel Brands has his say on Antony’s move from Ajax to Manchester United



Former Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands has had his say on the price tag of Antony following his transfer from Ajax to Manchester United.

Last summer, shortly after his appointment, Erik ten Hag managed to raid Ajax for the Brazilian winger as well as Lisandro Martinez.

While many people have claimed Antony’s price tag was too high, the manager has always been a big fan of the player.

It was one of the biggest transfers of the summer after many months of speculation surrounding who will be the next winger to join the club.

Cody Gakpo who recently joined Liverpool, was also on the list but a move failed when Ten Hag persuaded United to part with the astronomical sum that Ajax were asking for their man.

A €95m deal was agreed just before the transfer window closed and it has been highly criticised ever since.

Through Sport Witness, the former Everton DoF, who recently joined PSV in the same role, has spoken to the media about the move.

“If you compare it with transfers that were realistic, such as that of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City to Arsenal: that was also around that rate,” Brands told BNR’S The Friday Move.

“Those are normal amounts. I think everyone in football knows that Antony was madness.”

“I think Raphinha (Leeds United to Barcelona) is an even better player than Antony, but he left for much less.”

Antony has so far scored seven times in 29 appearances for the club with some important goals coming in the Europa League.

In the league however, he hasn’t quite been as prolific as he was when he first joined the club, scoring against Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that the young Brazilian can kick on sooner rather than later to avoid more scrutiny down the line.

United are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, having already won the Carabao Cup last month.

Antony will be hoping he can provide some good performances as the club hunts for more major honours.

