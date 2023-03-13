Mohammed Kudus: Real Madrid join the race for Erik ten Hag’s priority target



La Liga and European champions Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus.

The Ajax star is a man in demand, with the player impressing this season.

Kudus has notched 18 goals and five assists for Ajax this campaign.

Defensa Central reports “Mohammed Kudus is one of the players watched by Real Madrid for a long time. So much so that, already in May 2020, we anticipated in an exclusive, the interest of Real Madrid in the young attacking midfielder.”

“The Santiago Bernabéu constantly receives several reports detailing the performance of the Ghanaian attacker in an Ajax Amsterdam shirt. Ajax is one of the best clubs in Europe in matters such as the signing of young soccer talents.”

“His ability to play in all positions of the attack makes Mohammed Kudus a “must” signing for Real Madrid.”

Madrid are especially attracted to the player’s versatility and ability to play on the inside.

This is something the Spanish giants have been looking for, especially with the uncertain futures of Marco Asension and Eden Hazard.

As per Caughtoffside, Ajax are likely to want a figure close to what United paid for Antony in the summer.

The Red Devils parted with £86m for the Brazilian winger.

Kudus came to close to joining the Premier League last summer with Everton an interested party in the player.

A transfer never materialized, with Ajax prioritizing squad depth after Antony’s departure. Wherever Kudus ends up in the upcoming transfer window, it’s safe to say he will be moving to a club with bigger ambitions than the Toffees.



