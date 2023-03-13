Raphael Varane explains how Manchester United will cope in Casemiro’s absence



Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has backed the team to continue getting results even in Casemiro’s absence.

In United’s goalless draw against Southampton on Sunday, Casemiro was red-carded in the first half by referee Anthony Taylor.

As a result of the sending-off, his second of the season, the Brazilian will miss United’s next four domestic games.

Casemiro will be unavailable for selection in the FA Cup against Fulham and in Premier League matches against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton.

Varane spoke to club media ahead of United’s clash against Real Betis in Spain on Thursday – an affair in which Casemiro will be able to feature.

The Frenchman said that the Red Devils have sufficient squad depth to plug the hole left by Casemiro’s unavailability.

Varane remarked, “He’s a player who’s very important for us. He brings balance to the team and to the squad.”

“But we have a great squad and we have to find another balance without him, but we have good players in every position on the pitch and we’re ready for the next games.”

“I think he was very disappointed because nobody wants to get out of the pitch before the end but, as I say, it’s part of football. It was obviously very disappointing but we can focus on the next games and that’s it.”

Varane expressed his burning desire to get back to winning ways after the defeat at Anfield and the subsequent League draw against the Saints.

The 29-year-old added that the most important thing at the moment is to maintain confidence within the team and develop a winning mentality.

The defender also mentioned that the players want to win every game and will fight tooth and nail towards that objective.

