Real Madrid step up the hunt for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw against Southampton on Sunday, but the fixture was marred by a string of controversial decisions by referee-on-the-night Anthony Taylor.

Casemiro’s debate-worthy sending off in the first half would completely alter the dynamics of the game, as United were dealt an almighty blow moments before half time.

Despite his newfound disciplinary issues, the Brazilian International has become a pivotal figure in the heart of the United midfield since making his way to the British shores this summer.

The 20-time-English-Champions are nowhere close to being the finished article however, and they will certainly look to add depth to their midfield next summer.

A number of names have been linked to the Red Devils as they seek Casemiro’s perfect partner in crime.

One such name is Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund man playmaker has been in divine touch for the German side, and his excellent form has not gone unnoticed, as Europe’s elite line up in earnest for Bellingham’s hallowed signature.

According to AS, however, Bellingham is Real Madrid’s ‘priority’ next summer.

The Los Merengues have reportedly earmarked the Englishman as the perfect candidate to complete the midfield revolution at the Santiago Bernabeu which began with the signings of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni last summer.

As previously reported, there has apparently been a “secret meeting” between emissaries from Madrid and Bellingham’s camp, and negotiations will take place between the two sides soon.

The new report, however, goes on to suggest that the signing of Bellingham could have an immediate impact on the future of Toni Kroos, and bring an end to what has been a glittering decade-long stint at the Spanish capital.

United could consequently target signing Kroos to reignite the midfield combination with Casemiro, a short term fix, but one that could have long term ramifications for Erik ten Tag’s Old Trafford revolution.

Several other outlets allege that Liverpool remain frontrunners for the highly regarded Englishman’s signature, but Real Madrid entering the fray does not spell good news for the Scouse faithful.

Dortmund have remained tight lipped regarding the rumors, stating clearly:

“Jude feels very, very comfortable at Borussia Dortmund. But we haven’t had any new talks or received any offers for him yet. He still has two more years on his contract and is a very important piece of this team.

Bellingham is unlikely to be phased by these links, having made his debut for Birmingham City at the tender age of 16 to wide fanfare and intense media scrutiny.

He then went on to become one of the youngest players to play for the England national team, earning his first cap at the age of 17.

Whoever does eventually land him will have signed a player and a half, a man to make any midfield spot his own for a decade and more.



