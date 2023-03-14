Alejandro Garnacho confirms injury lay-off with player expected to miss six weeks of action



Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has confirmed on social media that he will miss a big chunk of his club’s upcoming games.

Garnacho has also stated that he will not be available to play for Argentina during the upcoming international break.

The Peoples Person reported on the nature of Garnacho’s injury and now seems like the player will be sidelined for six weeks.

Argentine reporter Gaston Edul relays that Garnacho’s injury is more severe than was previously thought and he will be out for a few weeks.

Edul also mentioned that Garnacho was looking forward to joining up with his fellow countrymen.

Garnacho could still be part of the Albiceleste camp if United allow him to undergo his recovery there, but this is highly unlikely.

No doubt Erik ten Hag would be more comfortable with the 18-year-old being closer to home.

Garnacho’s statement reads, “It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now. Unfortunately, I will not be able to help my team and teammates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.”

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my teammates of the Argentinian National Team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.”

“This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused on my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!”

Garnacho joins Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen as the other United players with long-term injuries.

Ten Hag will be hoping that the returning Anthony Martial will come back strong and maintain his fitness to offset Garnacho’s unavailability.

