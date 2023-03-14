Bayern Munich and Chelsea out of race for Marcus Thuram



Manchester United may have just been given a free run at Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, as Bayern Munich and Chelsea cool their interest.

That is according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who earlier tweeted:

“News #Thuram: He still wants to leave Gladbach as a free agent in summer.

“Bayern is still not interested in signing him. Understand that #CFC is also not interested. Thuram and Chelsea is not hot. This season: 25 matches/ 14 / 4 assists.”

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and will be leaving his current club on a free transfer.

The Red Devils have struggled with their attacking options this season, with Ten Hag having been forced to draft in Wout Weghorst on loan in January to reinforce his attack.

United’s other centre forward, Anthony Martial, has endured an injury-plagued campaign that has seen him start just play just 462 minutes of Premier League football this season.

With Man United operating under a budget, they will surely be looking to pad out their squad with bargains ahead of next season, particularly if they move on some of their highly paid backups.

Thuram would be a useful option in that regard, given that he has only missed 17 club matches through injury in the last three years.

By comparison, Martial has missed a whopping 64 games in the same period of time, as per Transfermarkt.

Having a striker ready and available would be a huge boost for Ten Hag, with his preferred system generally featuring a focal point up front.

At 6’4”, Thuram has the necessary physicality to offer just that, while his pace would be useful on the break as well.

Man United are sure to sign a marquee striker in the summer, with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen mooted.

But given the ever-increasingly demanding fixture schedules the club have been faced with, bringing Thuram in along with them could prove a shrewd move as Ten Hag looks to challenge for multiple trophies.

