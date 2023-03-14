Chelsea open to selling Mason Mount whom Erik ten Hag rates highly



Despite being a man down, Manchester United created enough chances to win but in the end had to settle for a goalless draw against Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Casemiro was shown a dubious straight red card after intervention from VAR, which means he will miss the next four domestic games.

And that means a return for the infamous McFred duo of Scott McTominay and Fred could be on the cards considering Marcel Sabitzer‘s injury-enforced absence for the last two games.

Casemiro red card has increased midfield woes

Both Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are out for the long-term and it once again highlights the lack of depth at the club in key areas.

United will need to address this issue going forward and there have been plenty of links with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Frenkie de Jong, Alexis Mac Allister and Declan Rice.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Mason Mount has dropped the biggest hint yet that he could be leaving Chelsea this summer. 🚪🔜 ✍️: @SportsPeteO#CFC #MUFC #LFC

Full story: ⬇️ — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) March 13, 2023

A cheaper option that has appeared on the horizon out of nowhere is that of Chelsea star Mason Mount. The Blues are yet to agree a contract extension with their academy graduate, whose current deal is set to end in 2024.

According to Football Insider, if the London club fail to agree a new contract before the end of the season, they are open to selling the 24-year-old.

The report detailed how the Englishman is asking to be paid weekly wages in line with the club’s highest earner in Reece James‘s £250,000-a-week before bonuses, while the club are reluctant to exceed £180,000-a-week.

The report mentions Liverpool as favourites while United are also expected to be one of the interested parties especially due to Erik ten Hag liking the player due to his versatility.

ETH highly values Mount’s versatility

“Liverpool are keen to take him off Chelsea’s hands and believe they could strike a deal worth £50million for him after discussions via third parties.

“Man United are also keeping tabs on Mount with his homegrown status and versatility immensely attractive to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff ahead of an expected Champions League return next term.”

The England man can play as a central midfielder and further up front in the No 10 role, which could be a massive boost considering Bruno Fernandes has to play pretty much every game.

A deal for £50million would make sense but this seems like a ploy to get the best deal from the club and one United have been a part of many times in the recent past.

