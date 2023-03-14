Facundo Pellistri in line for a new contract after impressing Erik ten Hag



It is important that Erik ten Hag reminds the Manchester United players how far they have come in such a short span of time and how much more there is to be achieved this season.

The Red Devils have one foot in the Europa League quarterfinals while a chance to revisit Wembley beckons when they play against Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

The upcoming second leg against Real Betis will give manager Erik ten Hag the chance to give a few deserving players some minutes.

ETH impressed with Pellistri

Top of the list is Facundo Pellistri, with the Dutchman himself recently admitting that the Uruguayan’s application in training has been excellent and he felt guilty not picking him on certain occasions.

The 21-year-old has made it a habit of contributing off the bench as was recently seen during the first leg where he came on to devastating effect and his cross was ultimately bundled home by Wout Weghorst for United’s fourth of the night.

The former Penarol star has so far made six appearances, each as a substitute and deserves the chance to start, especially considering United’s healthy three-goal advantage.

this is far from over. keep going 👊🏼 so proud of being here @ManUtd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12n29KPXan — Facu Pellistri (@FPellistri07) March 13, 2023

As reported by The Peoples Person on Monday, the Uruguay international, who was the subject of a lot of interest in January, is scheduled to be sent out on loan ahead of next season.

Pellistri posted a defiant message on his social media handles related to this latest development which detailed his desire to stay and fight for his place.

The message read, “This is far from over. keep going 👊🏼 so proud of being here @manchesterunited ❤️”

New contract in the offing

Interestingly, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated great news could be in the pipeline for the right-winger. Ten Hag is so impressed that he has sanctioned a contract extension for the youngster.

“Manchester United will soon offer a new deal to Facundo Pellistri as he’s doing very well. The Uruguaian winger is expected to leave on loan next season to play as a starter elsewhere and then make his return to Old Trafford probably in June 2024.”

Understand Manchester United are now considering a new contract proposal to Facundo Pellistri before letting him go on loan next season 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFC No decision made yet on both sides but concrete talks will take place in April to plan Facundo’s future. pic.twitter.com/G8xVclGkEN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2023

Pellistri’s current deal expires in 2025 and this is great news for both the player and the club.

Pellistri is certainly a talent worth holding on to and if a loan deal is the best course of action, then it will give the club time to consider all options and keep the player’s resale value high.

