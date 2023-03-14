Gregor Kobel: Manchester United make contact with the agents of Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

According to Patrick Berger (SPORT1), United have contacted his agents about the possibility of a move in the future.

The 25 year old is currently touted by many as Bundesliga’s best goalkeeper.

Berger went on to state: “He wants to win titles.”

“At the moment, he’s not thinking about saying goodbye; he wants to stay for at least another year.”

” But I would almost say that the topic will pick up speed again next year.”

“There are top 8 clubs that go beyond BVB in terms of radiance. At some point, Kobel might start to ponder.”

United and Chelsea are said to be the two clubs keeping tabs on the Swiss goalkeeper.

They met the player’s representatives in London before his Champions League clash versus Chelsea.

United could look to move on from David de Gea, who has had a mixed season.

While some appreciate his excellent shot-stopping abilities, others often criticise his poor distribution and point it out as one of the reasons United cannot play in a more controlled way.

Kobel would bring the required qualities to succeed as a modern goalkeeper in the Premier League.

His current deal runs till 2026, with no release clause inserted.

The report mentions €40- €50m as the transfer fee Dortmund would place on Kobel.

