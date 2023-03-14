Luiz Felipe ruled out of Europa League encounter with Manchester United



Manchester United have been given a boost ahead of their trip to Seville on Thursday, as Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe has been ruled out of the Europa League clash.

The centre back has been an ever-present for Los Verdiblancos this season, making 21 appearances.

He started in the first leg at Old Trafford but was unable to stop a rampant Man United from scoring four goals to give themselves a strong platform going into the second leg.

An aggressive defender, Felipe has been sent off three times this season already, but it is through injury that he will miss out against United.

A hamstring problem caused his absence in Real Betis’ 1-1 La Liga draw against Villarreal at the weekend.

It is likely that the 25-year-old will be out for a further two weeks, meaning that he is all but certain to be unavailable for this week’s fixture.

William Carvalho also missed the Villarreal match, although in that case the player was suspended. He will be back in Manuel Pellegrini’s team when United come to town.

Luiz Felipe joins Nabil Fekir in the treatment room, with Betis sorely missing their French talisman.

Fekir has been ruled out for the rest of the season having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a 3-2 win over Elche on the 24th of February.

In his absence, Sergio Canales is the creative hub of the team. Pellegrini withdrew the Spaniard just before the hour mark against the Yellow Submarines, presumably to keep him fresh for the Europa League.

Betis have it all to do after their 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford, but Erik ten Hag will not be taking the match lightly.

Having already secured the Carabao Cup, Manchester United are determined to add to their trophy count this season.

