Man United loan watch: a weekend recap of 18 stars in action



With over 20 players loaned out this season, it was another action packed weekend for United’s stars away from Old Trafford which we have summarized below.

Alvaro Fernandez

Started for Preston North End and lasted 83 minutes in a 2-0 home win over Cardiff City.

Lancslive player rating: 6 – “Loose at times at left wing-back but still had moments in the game. Saw a drilled shot blocked in the first half and sent another wide in the second. Had picked out Cannon in the build-up to his big chance at nil-nil.”

Whoscored.com rating: 6.44/10 (team average 7.14)

Stats: 1 key pass, 2 shots, 4 tackles

Season totals: 32 appearances, 2,134 minutes, 4 assists

Dean Henderson

Still out with a thigh injury picked up in January.

Season totals: 20 appearances, 1800 minutes

Alex Telles

Started and played 63 minutes for Sevilla in a 2-1 victory over UD Almeria.

Whoscored.com rating: 7.07/10 (team average 6.87)

Stats: 1 key pass, 9/11 successful long balls, 1 tackle

Season totals: 25 appearances, 1,446 minutes, 3 assists

Ethan Laird

Absent from QPR’s 1-0 victory due to an injury.

Season totals: 27 appearances, 2,157 minutes, 1 goal, 2 assists

Eric Bailly

Came off the bench to play 9 minutes in Olympique Marseille’s 2-2 draw with RC Strasbourg Alsace.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.73/10 (team average 6.73)

Stats: 2 clearances, four blocked shots

Season totals: 16 appearances, 749 minutes, one red card

Hannibal Mejbri

Came off the bench for the final 11 minutes in Birmingham City’s 2-0 win over Rotherham.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.35/10 (team average 7.19)

Stats: 1 key pass, 50% pass accuracy, two tackles

Season totals: 33 appearances, 1,869 minutes, 1 goal, six assists

Amad Diallo

Due to an injury concern, he wasn’t included in the squad for Sunderland’s 0-1 victory over Norwich.

Season totals: 31 appearances, 2,148 minutes, eight goals, three assists

Will Fish

Played the full 90 in Hibernian’s 1-4 loss to Rangers.

Whoscored.com ratings: 6.86/10 (team average 6.12, highest in the team)

Stats: 3 interceptions, one tackle, 91.4% pass accuracy, 14 clearances, three blocked shots

Season totals: 11 appearances, 702 minutes, two goals

Ethan Galbraith

He played the full 90 and provided an assist in Salford’s 4-3 loss to Crewe Alexandra.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.79/10 (team average 6.68)

Stats: 1 assist, one key pass, four shots

Season totals: 31 appearances, 2,416 minutes, four goals, two assists

Matej Kovar

He played the full 90 and kept a clean sheet in Sparta Prague’s 0-3 win over Banik Strava.

Season totals: 18 appearances, 1,650 minutes

Shola Shoretire

Played 74 minutes in Bolton’s 0-2 loss to Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.45/10 (team average 6.31)

Stats: 1 key pass, two dribbles, two interceptions

Season totals: 11 appearances, 675 minutes, two assists

Charlie Savage

He scored a goal and played the full 90 in Forest Green Rover’s 1-3 loss to Bristol Rovers.

Whoscored.com rating: 7.23/10 (team average 6.26, highest on team)

Stats: 1 goal, two dribbles, three tackles

Season totals: 5 appearances, 322 minutes, 1 goal

Ondrej Mastny

Played the full 90 in Portadown’s 3-4 win over Newry City.

Season totals: 7 appearances, 630 minutes

Di’Shon Bernard

He was an unused substitute in Portsmouth’s 0-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Season totals: 3 appearances, 188 minutes

Charlie McNeill

Started and played 86 minutes in Newport County’s 1-1 draw with Bradford City.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.43/10 (team average 6.57)

Stats: 2 key passes, two dribbles

Season totals: 9 appearances, 419 minutes

Axel Tuanzebe

Played the full 90 in Stoke City’s 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

StokeonTrent Live’s player rating: “First league start for any club since November 2021. A few strong recovery runs on rare occasions, Blackburn got into decent positions. 7”

Whoscored.com rating: 6.76/10 (team average 6.78)

Stats: 3 tackles, three clearances

Season totals: 3 appearances, 174 minutes

Maxi Oyedele

Played 85 minutes in Altrincham’s 1-2 FA Trophy win over York City to advance to the semi-finals.

Season totals: 6 appearances, 410 minutes, two goals

Joe Hugill

He debuted for Altrincham in their 1-2 win, lasting 88 minutes.

Season totals: 1 appearance, 88 minutes