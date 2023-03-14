Man United sweating over Alejandro Garnacho’s fitness as nature of injury is revealed



Manchester United academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho is unlikely to be involved in Argentina’s friendly games against Panama and Curacao in the upcoming international break.

The Peoples Person reported that Garnacho’s injury is actually more serious than was initially thought and so the player will not be available for selection to Lionel Scaloni.

As United played out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford against Southampton, Garnacho came on as a substitute in the 74th minute.

He had to be taken off just six minutes later, however, after a foul on him by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Erik ten Hag said after the game that Garnacho was taken off as a precautionary measure.

But asOle reports, “As confirmed to Olé, the boy was subjected to studies. They determined that he suffered from a sprained talar fibular ligament in his right ankle.

“Manchester United has not published the official medical part nor has it established a recovery period, but his call to the Selected Team is at serious risk due to the condition he suffers.

“Logically, we will have to wait for his daily evolution but today he has a foot and a half outside [joining up with his fellow countrymen].”

An ominous sign is that Garnacho’s brother, Roberto Garnacho posted a worrying message on his Twitter account.

Roberto Garnacho posted a picture of his brother on the floor, writhing in pain alongside the caption, “I know you will come back stronger.”

I know u will comeback stronger ❤️🫡 pic.twitter.com/bso1BIE8S6 — Roberto Garnacho (@garnakjcc) March 13, 2023

It would be a disaster for United and Ten Hag to lose Garnacho at this point of the season.

He has been the manager’s primary attacking change from the bench.

