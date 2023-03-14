Manchester United closely monitoring Roma striker Tammy Abraham’s progress



Manchester United’s Premier League title challenge came to and end against Liverpool and it was the clearest sign that the squad is still not strong enough.

Manager Erik ten Hag has already ended the club’s silverware drought by claiming the Carabao Cup while the Europa League and FA Cup are still up for grabs.

But the league still remains a distant dream especially considering the lack of goalscorers at the club. Currently Marcus Rashford is the top-scorer with 26 goals while no other player has touched double figures.

United’s striker hunt

Anthony Martial‘s injury woes have meant loan signing Wout Weghorst has had to start most games since his arrival and he has not proven to be a prolific goalscorer.

Most reports have indicated that the Red Devils are on the hunt for a talented striker ahead of next season and lots of top stars have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The favourites include the likes of Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen and Juventus hit-man Dusan Vlahovic.

But the summer transfer budget is yet to be fixed and there are doubts as to how much the club can spend and that indicates a need to keep backup plans ready.

One player who is being looked at in this regard is Roma striker Tammy Abraham. The former Chelsea star was one of the bright sparks for the Serie A team last season as he notched 27 goals in all competitions.

Abraham being scouted extensively

The England man has struggled to replicate the same sort of form this season, managing only seven goals so far this term. But still clubs are looking at the 25-year-old with intent.

The La Repubblica (via romapress.net) have claimed that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund had sent scouts for the first leg contest between Roma and Real Sociedad.

They will be doing the same for Roma’s return leg in San Sebastian on Thursday. He is said to be valued at £70 million according to recent reports.

Abraham is expected to start the match and lead Jose Mourinho’s attack. It will provide the clubs an understanding of where the player’s current form lies and whether he is ready to make the step up.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.