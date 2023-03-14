Manchester United could ditch Harry Kane transfer saga after Sir Alex Ferguson warning



Manchester United are in the market for a striker next summer.

Harry Kane has been on United’s radar for quite some time, with Erik ten Hag a big fan of the player.

According to The Athletic, he is one of the main names under consideration by United.

Kane is one of the best strikers to grace the Premier League.

Not only is he a prolific goalscorer, but he is also an exceptional creator from deep.

Ten Hag’s successful Ajax teams have always had a flexible centre forward capable of linking in the final third with his teammates.

United, however, face a formidable operator in Daniel Levy, who has a notorious reputation for being a strict negotiator.

United were made to overpay for Dimitar Berbatov in 2008.

Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill were left miffed by how Levy dragged the negotiations till the dying minutes of the transfer window.

ESPN‘s Mark Ogden rightly states:

“If Kane decides to force a move this summer, United would appear to be the obvious destination. But both Kane and United know that Levy will make it hugely difficult and potentially impossible.”

“Something, somewhere, needs to give, but it won’t be Daniel Levy.”

