Manchester United linked with move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United have been once again linked with the signing of Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.
As reported by Football Insider, United have held a long-standing interest in the full-back and are ready to make a concrete bid in the summer.
Erik ten Hag is said to be an admirer of Dumfries and feels he would be an upgrade on United’s current right-back options.
Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are battling it out for the right-back berth at Old Trafford, with both getting game time since the World Cup.
Dalot had seemingly nailed down the position before Wan-Bissaka impressed in his run of games after the turn of the year.
However, Ten Hag remains in the market for a right-back, which has been a continued problem position for United, and Dumfries appears to be top of his list.
United reportedly considered making a move for the Dutchman in January but were unable to raise the funds for permanent deal.
It is believed United will have to pay north of €40 million to get Dumfries out of Milan, with the Italian side’s financial worries leaving them open to a sale.
Dumfries is a regular for Inter, playing 31 times for Simeone Inzaghi’s side this season.
The 26-year-old also impressed at the World Cup, helping Louis van Gaal’s Holland reach the quarter-final stage.
If United were to get the deal done, it’s expected one of Dalot or Wan-Bissaka will leave Old Trafford as a result.
Wan-Bissaka is the most likely to be moved on, having been linked with a move away in the January window.
United are expected to be in for a busy summer window with the expected sale of the club potentially handing Ten Hag some hefty funds for reinforcements, to mount a serious title charge next season.
