Manchester United linked with move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United have been once again linked with the signing of Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.

As reported by Football Insider, United have held a long-standing interest in the full-back and are ready to make a concrete bid in the summer.

Erik ten Hag is said to be an admirer of Dumfries and feels he would be an upgrade on United’s current right-back options.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are battling it out for the right-back berth at Old Trafford, with both getting game time since the World Cup.

Dalot had seemingly nailed down the position before Wan-Bissaka impressed in his run of games after the turn of the year.

However, Ten Hag remains in the market for a right-back, which has been a continued problem position for United, and Dumfries appears to be top of his list.

United reportedly considered making a move for the Dutchman in January but were unable to raise the funds for permanent deal.

It is believed United will have to pay north of €40 million to get Dumfries out of Milan, with the Italian side’s financial worries leaving them open to a sale.

Dumfries is a regular for Inter, playing 31 times for Simeone Inzaghi’s side this season.

The 26-year-old also impressed at the World Cup, helping Louis van Gaal’s Holland reach the quarter-final stage.

If United were to get the deal done, it’s expected one of Dalot or Wan-Bissaka will leave Old Trafford as a result.

Wan-Bissaka is the most likely to be moved on, having been linked with a move away in the January window.

United are expected to be in for a busy summer window with the expected sale of the club potentially handing Ten Hag some hefty funds for reinforcements, to mount a serious title charge next season.

