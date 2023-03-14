Manchester United “not seriously” considering Harry Kane, with Victor Osimhen the priority



Manchester United are currently prioritizing a swoop for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen over a transfer for Harry Kane.

The Peoples Person relayed that Kane was reportedly Erik ten Hag’s number one target as the Dutchman steps up his efforts to recruit a world-class goalscorer.

ESPN subsequently reported that the Red Devils harbour doubts about getting into a protracted transfer tussle with Daniel Levy over Kane.

United are conscious of the fact that Levy may drag a transfer until the last moments of the window in an attempt to get the Red Devils to meet his asking price.

Ten Hag is an avid admirer of Osimhen and sees the Nigerian superstar as the perfect fit for the brand of football he wants to play at Old Trafford.

Osimhen’s pace and physicality in particular appeal to Ten Hag.

But now, Tier 1 respected German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims he has inside information that Kane is not the priority.

Plettenberg says, “Been told that Manchester United is not seriously considering a transfer of Kane at this stage.”

“The total financial package should be too expensive for the 29-year-old.”

“Osimhen is more attractive for Manchester United, and, no hot contact between Bayern and Kane at the moment.”

A few days ago, Osimhen spoke about his future and revealed that it is his dream to play in the Premier League.

Osimhen has also in the past publicly declared that his future is not in his hands and Napoli will decide his fate at the end of the Serie A season.

Former United striker Odion Ighalo spoke to Sky Sports and advised the deadly Osimhen to snub interest from elsewhere and make the switch to the Theatre of Dreams.



