Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay called up for Austria and Scotland European qualifying games

The next international break is fast approaching, with squads being announced for national sides this week.

It will be the last international break before the end of the domestic European campaign and managers across the continent will be hoping their players come back in good health for the run in.

Manchester United will have multiple players away on international duty and Erik ten Hag will be one of those managers hoping all his players report back fit.

Marcel Sabitzer has been called up for the Austrian national side, having missed the last few United games through injury.

🚨🇦🇹 OFFICIAL: Marcel Sabitzer is called up with Austria for the games against Azerbaijan and Estonia. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yGMcN2LcH7 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 14, 2023

Sabitzer is a main stay in the Austrian midfield, having won 68 caps for his national side.

The Austrian national team are currently managed by former United interim coach, Ralph Rangnick, who will be expecting to win two upcoming Euro qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Estonia, respectively.

Another United midfielder that has been called up to his national side is Scott McTominay, who will join the Scottish camp for their two qualifiers.

🚨🇦🇹 OFFICIAL: Marcel Sabitzer is called up with Austria for the games against Azerbaijan and Estonia. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yGMcN2LcH7 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 14, 2023

Cyprus travel to Hampden Park before Scotland face the huge task of entertaining Spain in the second game of the Scot’s qualifying campaign.

With Christian Eriksen still out injured and Casemiro due to serve a four game domestic ban after the break, Ten Hag will be desperate for Sabitzer and McTominay to report back injury free.

United have two games left before the break; travelling to Spain for the second-leg of their Europa League Round-of-16 clash against Real Betis before Fulham travel to Old Trafford in an FA Cup quarter-final tie.

United’s league form has stalled somewhat, having suffered defeat at Anfield before drawing at home to Southampton on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s men are going to require a strong finish to the season in order to secure a top four place, as well as attempting to add another trophy to the Carabao Cup already in the bag.