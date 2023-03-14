Paul Pogba suffers another injury set-back after re-joining Juventus

Paul Pogba’s second spell at Juventus has suffered yet another set-back.

The Frenchman has suffered a fresh muscle injury, which will resign him to another spell on the sidelines.

As reported by Four Four Two, the Juve board are growing frustrated with Pogba’s lack of availability and are deliberating cancelling the player’s contract altogether.

Pogba has only played 35 minutes of competitive football since re-joining the Italian giants.

His one and only appearance came in Juve’s derby win against Torino, coming on with the score level before helping the home side to a 4-2 success.

The Old Lady have suffered a turbulent campaign, having been handed a 15 point deduction midway through the season, just as they were plotting a title charge.

Juventus now face an uncertain future and will need to get some high earners off their books, if they are to combat their financial woes.

Given Pogba’s consistent lack of availability and high wage, it makes sense the hierarchy at Juventus are considering his worth to the club.

Pogba re-signed for Italian’s on a free transfer after being released from United in the summer.

The World Cup winner endured an up and down spell at Old Trafford and was unable to stay fit consistently during the back end of his time in Manchester.

His lack of fitness was no doubt a key reason behind the United hierarchy failing to offer Pogba the contract renewal he was looking for.

The decision looks to have been a shrewd one from the United board, with Pogba’s career at the top level now hanging by a thread.