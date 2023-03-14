Sunderland boss provides injury update on Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo



Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has said that he expects Manchester United winger Amad Diallo to return back to action within a week.

Diallo did not play on Sunday as the Black Cats won against Norwich City.

The Ivorian winger may be available for selection on Wednesday against Sheffield United.

If that’s too soon, Diallo is more than guaranteed to be present as Sunderland take on Luton Town on Saturday.

Mowbray said about the 20-year-old, “Amad is such an important footballer. Pritch [Alex Pritchard] has missed a fair bit of the season and yet he’s a really talented boy. He has a big personality in the group. They’re both big losses.”

“I’ve spoken to Amad. He had a scan. There’s no injury, there’s no tear, there’s no damage. The hamstring looks perfect. He’s a lad who has never played three successive 90 minutes and he’s played 32 of them or something like that.”

“His body is telling him. He’s cramping up, his hamstrings are tight, we need to give him a rest, take him off the grass for a few days, let him have a swim, have a massage and a rub down.”

Mowbray expressed optimism that in seven days’ time, Diallo will be back “flying” and in pristine condition to help the team finish the season strongly.

There is no doubting Diallo’s importance to Mowbray and Sunderland.

He has played 20 games for the Championship side and registered eight goals.

Diallo has in his 1901 minutes of football, also notched three assists.

Diallo will be hoping that his productive loan spell with Sunderland will be enough to convince Erik ten Hag to give him a chance to nail down a place in the United first team.

