Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United in the summer



Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of selling Manchester United target Harry Kane to a direct Premier League rival when the summer window opens.

Kane will be entering the final year of his contract at the end of the current season and Erik ten Hag has the Englishman on his list.

The Peoples Person reported that while United have a long-standing interest in Kane, club officials are not keen to get dragged into a war of attrition with Daniel Levy over the 29-year-old’s switch to Old Trafford.

It is for this reason that the Red Devils have lined up alternative targets.

It was relayed earlier today that United are prioritising a pursuit of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen over Kane.

Sky Sports news journalist Melissa Reddy says, “Tottenham have no intention of sanctioning a sale even if that remains the case heading into the new campaign. Spurs are prioritising getting a deal over the line, but are being patient with their key asset.

“Kane’s presence and contribution to the club is more valuable than the transfer fee he could amass, especially as they face a summer of transition with manager Antonio Conte set to depart and football director Fabio Paratici’s future uncertain.

“Much will depend on where Spurs (and United) finish domestically this season, as well as who succeeds Conte. Mauricio Pochettino would convince Kane to extend his deal if appointed, while sources close to the player believe he could also be swayed by an ambitious hire like Thomas Tuchel.”

Reddy adds that Ten Hag wants his recruits to come in early and ideally in time for pre-season.

Dealing with Levy would likely lead to protracted negotiations that would extend well into the final moments of the transfer window.

Reddy indicates that a source close to Kane revealed that the Three Lions captain is hungry for trophies and does not want to retire with a reputation for being a record goalscorer but with nothing to show for his personal achievements.

“He does not want to be remembered as the guy who broke goal records but didn’t have any trophies to show for it.”

Bayern Munich, who also have an eye on Kane would wait for him to become a free agent and then sign him for nothing.

