Victor Osimhen: Manchester United in the race to sign €100 million Napoli striker



Manchester United are very much in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Florian Plettenburg (Sky Sports), the Red Devils, along with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Osimhen in the summer.

❗️News #Osimhen: Massive season & focussed on the next step. ➡️ Been told City, #CFC, #PSG & #MUFC are all in! Different talks took place. #MCFC inquired although they have Haaland/Alvarez.

➡️ No topic for Bayern. Transfer fee of at least €100m not feasible. @SkySportDE 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/mGc5W7B3SY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 13, 2023

United are struggling to score consistently and are highly dependent on Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman is having a stellar season and has single-handedly carried the team’s goalscoring burden over the past few months.

Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on signing a seasoned number nine in the summer.

With Anthony Martial‘s injury concerns, United are compelled to play loanee Wout Weghorst up front in most matches.

The former Burnley striker has done a decent job, but it still not providing the goals United require.

United are said to prefer the Napoli talisman over Harry Kane due to the latter’s exorbitant financial package.

Osimhen is currently one of the best strikers in Europe.

The 24 year old has scored 19 goals in 22 games for Napoli in the Serie A, propelling them to the top of the table.

His physicality and explosiveness make him tailor-made for the Premier League.

It will be a difficult deal to complete, with other clubs lurking. But United must pay up if they want to add another world-class name to their squad.

