Amad Diallo called up for international duty by the Ivory Coast

The final international break of the season is upon us, with national teams across the world announcing their squads for the upcoming games.

As reported by the club’s official website, Manchester United loanee, Amad Diallo is one of the players called up for duty for his native Ivory Coast.

The Ivory Coast face a double header against Comoros, in their qualifying campaign for the next African Cup of Nations.

Amad is currently on loan at League One Sunderland and has enjoyed a fantastic season with The Black Cats, so far.

His recall to the national side is reward for an excellent campaign to this point.

Amad hasn’t played for the Ivory Coast since 2021.

Despite his call up, the forward will have to prove his fitness before he gets on the pitch, having missed Sunderland’s impressive weekend win at Norwich.

Amad is also expected to miss tonight’s important home fixture against Sheffield United, with Sunderland hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive before entering the break.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted the forward is in need of a rest after a packed schedule but does expect to have him available for the last game before the break, against Luton.

Mowbray will no doubt be desperate for his star man to come back fully fit from international duty, with Sunderland needing to end the season strong if they are to squeeze into the all important playoff spots.

Amad will have certainly caught the eye of Erik ten Hag during his loan spell on Wearside, impacting games on consistent basis for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The forward will be desperate to earn a place in Ten Hag’s plans next season, having failed to get his United career off the ground following his £18 million move from Atalanta in 2021.