Barcelona chiefs’ private Frenkie de Jong admission could spell the end of Manchester United interest



Barcelona club executives have admitted that they almost made a mistake by being open to selling Frenkie de Jong last summer.

De Jong was Erik ten Hag’s number-one target in the summer, but a switch to Old Trafford did not come to pass.

The midfielder resisted United’s advances.

An issue over deferred wages owed to him by the Catalonians also meant that a transfer to England was rendered almost impossible.

It has been reported that Ten Hag is still keen on a reunion with the Barcelona star, and the United boss is plotting another round of attempts to sign the player.

However, this may already be dead in the water before it takes off.

According to Mundo Deportivo, De Jong’s rise in status within the team and in Xavi’s plans have made club bosses remark that they were wrong to try and get rid of him.

“The Barca leadership acknowledges that they are delighted with the performance of the Dutch midfielder and confesses to Mundo Deportivo that his departure would have been a mistake.”

Mundo Deportivo says that the senior ups at Barcelona say, “Lucky we didn’t sell him.”

“This season, De Jong stands out because he is a very talented player with a different profile from the youngest players on the team.”

As per the Spanish publication, if De Jong is comfortable and does not actively pursue an exit, the club will not put him on the market or make him available for a transfer.

The player is said to understand Xavi’s methods, and he knows what’s needed of him.

