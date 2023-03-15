Denzel Dumfries fluffs his audition for Man United transfer



Reported Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries was a key player in the Inter Milan side that progressed to the quarter finals of the Champions League last night by holding out for a 0-0 in their Round of 16 second leg match against FC Porto.

Inter survived wave after wave of attack from the Portuguese side and rode their luck, with several shots hitting the crossbar and the post in the second half.

Dumfries saved what looked to be a certain goal near the death, clearing the ball off the line from a Toni Martinez shot.

However, the Dutchman’s overall performance left a lot to be desired and it was not the best of auditions for a €50 million move to Old Trafford.

A lot of Porto’s most dangerous attacks came from down the left side and as a wing back, Dumfries did little to support his front men.

The Netherlands international registered just a 53% pass accuracy in the game.

He did not connect with a single long ball and only won 1 out of 3 ground duels.

He also lost possession 17 times and did not make a single tackle (source of statistics: sofascore.com).

The 26 year old also needlessly gave away possession with a foul throw.

There was a hilarious moment in the second half when in fouling Galeno, Dumfries managed to pull his opponent’s shorts down to his ankles.

Momento più importante della partita : Galeno smutandato da Dumfries#PortoInter pic.twitter.com/Lg6ARdVAFs — Aldo1926 quello che ascolta i Lunatici🌙 (@Aldo__1926) March 14, 2023

Porto defender strips Dumfries of the ball. Dumfries strips Porto defender of his shorts. Old hockey trick. pic.twitter.com/OdGcbbSTbJ — Sam's Army Podcast (@samsarmy) March 14, 2023

United boss Erik ten Hag was reported to be looking for a right back last summer and it had looked as if Aaron Wan-Bissaka had been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

However, the Englishman has found some form this season and is now neck and neck with Diogo Dalot for the starting berth. Neither, however, is as convincing as they should be at the moment.

But on this showing, Dumfries is not the solution, especially given the price tag, reported to be €50 million. He may, however, have a good future in pantomime, given his deft skills at pantsing.