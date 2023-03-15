Erik ten Hag says Antony is not available to face Real Betis due to illness



Erik ten Hag says Antony is ill and is unavailable for tomorrow’s Europa League Round of 16 second leg tie against Real Betis in Seville.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game, the manager confirmed that the Brazilian has not travelled with the squad.

With Alejandro Garnacho already ruled out for around 6 weeks with an ankle injury, United’s wing options are now limited to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga.

“We have Sancho, Elanga, but Pelli is also one. When he came on, he’s doing really well.”

“It could take weeks, it’s a serious injury we didn’t expect,” the manager confirmed.

Asked whether he would complain about a lack of protection for his players, Ten Hag shrugged and said “We have the injuries, we have the red cards.”

United carry a three goal lead into the tie having won the first leg 4-1 at Old Trafford.

The good news is that Marcel Sabitzer is available after missing the last two matches due to injury.

Fans were hoping that Anthony Martial, who is back in full training, could play a part, but he too is not a part of the squad.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are both one yellow card away from missing the quarter final first leg, should United qualify.

“We play both, because it’s a very good opponent, and we have to go again, we need our best players, they are a very good team,” he said.

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at the earlier time of 5.45pm.

Lisandro Martinez also took part in the presser and was asked about his relationship with the fans.

“A footballer’s passion is to play with heart. We have a connection with the fans. It is very emotional for me [to hear the fans chant his name]. It is a dream to come to England and play for United,” he said.