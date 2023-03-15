Fabrizio Romano tells Man United what must happen for them to sign Harry Kane



Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s ongoing pursuit of Harry Kane. The reliable reporter insists that Tottenham Hotspur are keen to keep their captain at the club but has revealed that there are conditions in which a summer transfer would be possible.

The Red Devils’ need for a striker is no secret to anyone in football, wit Erik ten Hag having been forced to loan in Wout Weghorst as an emergency stop gap in the January transfer window.

And while he has impressed with his work rate and attitude, having scored just twice in 15 appearances for United, it is clear that the Dutchman is not a long term solution.

Anthony Martial’s injury issues persist, meaning that the bulk of Man United’s transfer budget will likely be spent on a centre forward.

With Kane a Premier League proven goalscorer of remarkable quality, the England captain looksto be a fine fit for Ten Hag.

His contract – due to expire in June 2024 – opens a window of possibility for United to swoop in this summer, but Romano has warned that the situation has plenty of development to go through before a conclusion can be reached.

“We’re hearing different things about Harry Kane each day – some media outlets say he’s close to Manchester United, then a few days later they’re prioritising other striker targets,” he told CaughtOffside.

“All I can say for now is that Tottenham want to extend Kane’s contract – they will offer him a new deal and insist on keeping him, making him the face of their project.

“Still, it’s only March, so let’s see how things develop in the coming weeks and months.

“Manchester United really like the player, but they know Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, so the only way for this to proceed is for Kane to push for a move to Old Trafford and for Tottenham to decide they’re ready to enter into negotiations.

“At the moment there is nothing concrete, United just appreciate the player, that’s all. We’ll see what happens in the summer.”

Whether the Red Devils can convince the England striker to agitate for a move and force Spurs to the negotiating table remains to be seen.

In any case, Manchester United will certainly be keeping an eye on Harry Kane’s situation, just as they will be with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos, and Randal Kolo Muani.