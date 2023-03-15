Glazers’ financial advisors warn family against staying at the club amidst takeover process



Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family have been warned by their financial advisors of the fan backlash and anger if they were to make a U-turn and stay in charge.

That the Glazers are looking to sell the club is no secret.

The two leading candidates to take over the reins at Old Trafford are Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Both parties are expected to hold talks with senior United officials as part of the bidding processes’ second phase.

One thing that has been speculated on during the takeover saga is the likelihood of the Glazers still remaining onboard.

It has been repeatedly indicated that bidders are fearful that the Glazers have no real intention to sell up and exit the English football scene.

There is also infighting amongst the Glazer siblings.

Four of them want to sell but Joel and Avram Glazer retain reservations about parting with United, a club that has been under their family’s control since 2005.

Ben Jacobs, however, reports that the Glazer family have been warned against sticking around by their personal financial advisors, Rothschild.

“Understand that Rothschild advisors have outlined to the Glazers in recent weeks the projected impact of them remaining at the club. This has also factored in fan outrage should that scenario occur.”

Jacobs mentions that the Glazers are well aware that nothing short of a full sale of the club at this point will satisfy fans.

“Avram Glazer was expecting protests at the League Cup Final so not particularly surprised by the chants and banners, but sources say he felt it important to attend.

“He [Avram Glazer] is well aware the fanbase wants a full sale.”