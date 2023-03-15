Inter Milan call curtains on Romelu Lukaku’s spell at the San Siro

Inter Milan have managed to edge past FC Porto to make the Champions League quarter-finals. It is the club’s first time in 12 years since exiting the competition at the hands of Schalke. On that occasion, they lost 7-3 on aggregate.

This campaign was a nervy qualification, but the Interisti have booked their spot.

The future of ex-Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku with the Nerrazzurri is far less certain (via Fichajes).

The £ 97.5 million Chelsea loanee has been injury stricken this season. Consequently, Lukaku has appeared just 18 times for Inter and netted a meagre five goals.

Stamford Bridge beckons

Lukaku blew hot and cold during his spell with the Red Devils, finding the back of the net 42 times in 96 matches.

The two-year stint with United is one he desperately wanted to put behind him.

However, the 29-year-old’s second stay with Inter has been as underwhelming as his time at Old Trafford, if not more so.

Even the Italian club’s chief executive has watered down any suggestions that the forward will extend his stay.

Lukaku was lured away to Stamford Bridge from Inter for a club-record fee last summer.

Lightning doesn’t strike twice

Despite returning to a San Siro with high expectations, his lacklustre campaign will likely see him return to his parent club.

Giuseppe Marotta, Inter Milan CEO, speaking to the publication AS bluntly said:

“Agreement with Lukaku? He will return to Chelsea as a direct loan, it’s part of the deal, and then we’ll see.”

“He’s not in good condition, and we’re still waiting to see the real Romelu, as we saw him in previous years.”

