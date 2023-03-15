Joe Hugill scores on Altrincham FC league debut



Manchester United starlet Joe Hugill scored his first goal for Altrincham FC during a 2-1 win over York City yesterday, having joined the Vanarama National League side on a partial loan in January.

Hugill is still regularly involved in the Red Devils’ Under 21 setup and turning out for matches for the youth side.

But the arrangement with the non-league side is allowing him to build experience of senior football.

Judging by his league debut, Hugill will be enjoying his time in the VNL, having scored after just seven minutes on the pitch.

“Joe Hugill puts Altrincham ahead early with a smart,” Altrincham FC tweeted in response. “Low finish across goal!

“He’s off the mark in his league debut! York City 0-1 Altrincham | 7’”

Joe Hugill puts Altrincham ahead early with a smart, low finish across goal! He's off the mark in his league debut 🤩 York City 0-1 Altrincham | 7' pic.twitter.com/dRcmloUjO3 — Altrincham FC (@altrinchamfc) March 14, 2023

Hugill has enjoyed a fine season with the Under 21s, claiming the PL2 Player of the Month award in January.

He scored four goals and grabbed an assist across his first three matches of the calendar year.

At just 19 years of age, Hugill has plenty of time to work towards a place in Man United’s senior side.

His predatory instincts in the penalty box, along with his cool finishing are particular highlight in his game and have led to plaudits from coaches at Carrington.

Next season could see Joe Hugill’s biggest challenge yet, with another loan move on the cards.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Sunderland have already registered their interest in taking him on loan for the 2023/2024 season.