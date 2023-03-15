Karim Benzema verbally agrees new contract with Real Madrid

Manchester United are set to ramp up their search for a centre-forward, with the summer window fast approaching.

As ever with United in the market, expect a raft of names to be linked with the task of leading the line for Erik ten Hag’s side, next season.

However, as reported in Sport Bible, one player that you can cross off the list is current Ballon D’or holder Karim Benzema.

The French striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but is believed to have verbally agreed to extend his stay in Madrid.

Benzema’s contract expires in the summer, leading to speculation he might be tempted by a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

It now looks almost certain Benzema is to continue leading the line for Madrid, leaving United, and other clubs, to focus on other targets.

One of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are the current favourites to make the switch to Old Trafford, in the summer. As reported by The Peoples Person this morning, Randal Kolo Muani is also on the radar.

Signing a striker is seen as the number one priority for Ten Hag before the next campaign, with United light on options through the middle at present.

Having moved on Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo this season, coupled with the inactivity of Mason Greenwood and inability of Anthony Martial to stay fit, United were forced into a loan move for Wout Weghorst in January.

Whilst Weghorst has performed admirably and certainly plugged a gap, it is clear he does not possess the required qualities to lead United’s front line on a fulltime basis.

Marcus Rashford‘s fine goal scoring form has dug United out of holes this season but the overreliance on him finding the net is something Ten Hag needs to address.

Expect United to be busy in what could be an exciting summer window, as Erik ten Hag looks to add the missing pieces to a puzzle that can challenge for the Premier League crown next season.