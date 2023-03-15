Manchester United announce travelling squad to face Real Betis in Europa League

Manchester United have announced their official travelling squad for the Europa League trip to Seville.

Erik ten Hag’s side take a three goal advantage to Spain, having beat Real Betis by four goals to one at Old Trafford, last week.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst handed United a healthy advantage going into the deciding leg.

United will expect to finish the job tomorrow (Thursday) and as reported on the clubs official website, this is the squad Ten Hag will have to pick from:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Jack Butland, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Marcel Sabitzer, Casemiro, Scott McTominay

Attackers: Marcus Rashford, Jandon Sancho, Wout Weghorst, Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri.

The omission of Antony is perhaps the only surprise. The Brazilian did miss training this morning but no confirmation on why has been relayed as of yet.

Alejandro Garnacho’s injury picked up at Southampton adds him to the list of long-term absentees which include, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek.

Marcel Sabitzer is back fit and will be looking to get some game time before the international break.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a professional performance from his side, with United’s three goal advantage leaving them in a strong position in the tie.

Qualification grants United a route to a European quarter-final as Ten Hag’s quest for further trophies in his maiden season continues.

Should United progress, the draw for the quarters and the semi-finals takes place on Friday, March 17 at 13:00 GMT.